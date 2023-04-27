Vale SA Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Vale SA (VALE) reported an earnings miss for its 1st quarter, ending 3/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.45, versus the expected $0.52.

The reported revenue of $8.44 billion represents a decrease of -29.26% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -22.19% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.73 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for VALE stock.

What’s Next for Vale SA, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on VALE stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 11 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Vale SA’s average price target of $18.45 implies upside potential of 28.75% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, VALE price is $14.33, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.42%.

About Vale SA

Founded in 1942, Brazil-based Vale SA produces and exports iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are used as raw materials in steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals.

Learn more about VALE financials here