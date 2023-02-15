Upstart Holdings, Inc. Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.25, versus the expected -$0.47.

The reported revenue of $146.91 million represents a decrease of -6.56% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -51.81% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.52 per share.

What’s Next for Upstart Holdings, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on UPST stock is a Moderate Sell. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s average price target of $15.56 implies downside potential of -7.66% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, UPST price is $16.85, indicating a 5-day rise of 1.94%.

About Upstart Holdings, Inc.

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company is primarily comprised of fees paid by banks..

