Trade Desk Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Trade Desk (TTD) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.38, versus the expected $0.36.

The reported revenue of $490.74 million represents growth of 24.31% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 24.05% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.13 per share.

What’s Next for Trade Desk, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on TTD stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 12 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Trade Desk’s average price target of $60.06 implies downside potential of -6.01% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, TTD price is $63.90, indicating a 5-day rise of 31.24%.

About Trade Desk

California-based The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company which provides a technology platform for advertising buyers in the United States, Europe and Asia. Through its cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV..

