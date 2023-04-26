Thermo Fisher Scientific Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 3/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $5.03, versus the expected $5.03.

The reported revenue of $10.71 billion represents a decrease of -6.46% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -9.38% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $5.62 per share.

What’s Next for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on TMO stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s average price target of $666.00 implies upside potential of 24.92% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, TMO price is $533.13, indicating a 5-day drop of -6.74%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services segments. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

