Target Corp Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Target Corp (TGT) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.89, versus the expected $1.40.

The reported revenue of $31.4 billion represents growth of 18.39% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 1.29% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $2.10 per share.

What’s Next for Target Corp, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on TGT stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 23 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Target Corp’s average price target of $183.25 implies upside potential of 8.75% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, TGT price is $168.50, indicating a 5-day rise of 1.81%.

About Target Corp

Founded in 1902, Target Corp. is a Minnesota-based general merchandise retailer and has stores in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Its stores offer curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items..

