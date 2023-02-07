Take-Two Interactive Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reported an earnings miss for its 3rd quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.86, versus the expected $0.89.

The reported revenue of $1.41 billion represents growth of 1.03% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 55.86% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.94 per share.

What’s Next for Take-Two Interactive, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on TTWO stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 21 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Take-Two Interactive’s average price target of $133.89 implies upside potential of 26.84% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, TTWO price is $105.56, indicating a 5-day drop of -5.96%.

About Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada and Latin America. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY..

