Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) reported an earnings beat for its 2nd quarter, ending 6/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.13, versus the expected $1.07.

The reported revenue of $15.65 billion represents a decrease of -6.43% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -13.69% compared to the same period last year.

For the 3rd quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.22 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for TSM stock.

What’s Next for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on TSM stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 5 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s average price target of $124.00 implies upside potential of 20.32% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, TSM price is $103.06, indicating a 5-day drop of -1.98%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in several end markets including high performance computing platforms (like personal computers, tablets, servers and game consoles), automotive, Internet of Things (includes connected devices like smart wearables and surveillance systems) and digital consumer electronics like TVs and cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Learn more about TSM financials here