Earning Releases

Sunrun Inc. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.29, versus the expected $0.01.

The reported revenue of $609.15 million represents a decrease of -3.60% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 39.96% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.02 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for RUN stock.


What’s Next for Sunrun Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on RUN stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 7 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Sunrun Inc.’s average price target of $39.29 implies upside potential of 63.16% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, RUN price is $24.08, indicating a 5-day drop of -4.48%.


About Sunrun Inc.

SunRun, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan. The company was founded by Edward H. Fenster, Robert N. Kreamer and Lynn M. Jurich in January 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA..

Learn more about RUN financials here

Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

More Market News >