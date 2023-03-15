Snap One Holdings Corp. Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share were $0.14 versus the expected $0.12.

Revenue came in at $268.24 million. That represents a decrease of -4.62% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -1.92% compared to the same period last year.

What’s Next for Snap One Holdings Corp., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on SNPO stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 3 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Snap One Holdings Corp.’s average price target of $12.00 implies upside potential of 22.70% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, SNPO price is $9.78, indicating a 5-day drop of -10.85%.

About Snap One Holdings Corp.

Snap One Holdings Corp has a portfolio of interconnected products both proprietary as well as a curated selection of third-party products and software solutions that help connect, control, entertain, and power homes and businesses. It generates net sales by selling to its integrators hardware products both with and without embedded software, which are then resold to end consumers, typically in the installation of an audio/video, IT, smart-home, or surveillance-related package.

