Snap Inc Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Snap Inc (SNAP) reported an earnings beat for its 3rd quarter, ending 9/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at -$0.23, versus the expected -$0.24.

The reported revenue of $1.19 billion represents growth of 11.32% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 5.32% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.16 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for SNAP stock.

What’s Next for Snap Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on SNAP stock is a Hold. This consensus is based on 22 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Snap Inc’s average price target of $9.50 implies downside potential of -2.16% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, SNAP price is $9.71, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.62%.

About Snap Inc

Founded in 2010 and based in California, Snap, Inc. is a social media company and provides a camera platform in the U.S. and internationally. It has developed many technological products and services including Snapchat, which uses the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps; Bitmojis, which are personal emojis; Spectacles, which are wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application. The company’s primary source of revenue is advertising.

Learn more about SNAP financials here