SM Energy Company Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

SM Energy Company (SM) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 3/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.33, versus the expected $1.23.

The reported revenue of $573.51 million represents a decrease of -14.57% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -33.30% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.24 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for SM stock.

What’s Next for SM Energy Company, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on SM stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. SM Energy Company’s average price target of $40.33 implies upside potential of 50.20% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, SM price is $26.85, indicating a 5-day drop of -1.61%.

About SM Energy Company

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Learn more about SM financials here