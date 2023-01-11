Saratoga Investment Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Saratoga Investment (SAR) reported an earnings beat for its 3rd quarter, ending 11/30/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.77, versus the expected $0.63.

The reported revenue of $25.52 million represents a decrease of -14.36% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -3.42% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.67 per share.

What’s Next for Saratoga Investment, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on SAR stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 1 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Saratoga Investment’s average price target of $27.50 implies upside potential of 1.74% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, SAR price is $27.03, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.90%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY..

