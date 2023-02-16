RingCentral Inc Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

RingCentral Inc (RNG) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.60, versus the expected $0.59.

The reported revenue of $524.75 million represents growth of 3.09% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 17.00% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.64 per share.

What’s Next for RingCentral Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on RNG stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 9 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. RingCentral Inc’s average price target of $45.57 implies downside potential of -5.87% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, RNG price is $48.41, indicating a 5-day rise of 17.22%.

About RingCentral Inc

Founded in 1999, California-based RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company’s products include RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Office, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax..

