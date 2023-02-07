Pinterest Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Earning Releases

Pinterest Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Pinterest (PINS) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.29, versus the expected $0.27.

The reported revenue of $877.21 million represents growth of 28.14% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 3.61% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.02 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for PINS stock.


What’s Next for Pinterest, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on PINS stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Pinterest’s average price target of $26.63 implies downside potential of -4.52% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, PINS price is $27.89, indicating a 5-day rise of 4.46%.


About Pinterest

Founded in 2000, California-based Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company operates a pinboard-style photo-sharing website and allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies..

Learn more about PINS financials here

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Craters after Revenue Miss
Market NewsPinterest Craters after Revenue Miss
12h ago
PINS
Analysts Praise META Results – Stock is Up 20%
META
PINS
Pinterest call volume above normal and directionally bullish
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Craters after Revenue Miss
Market NewsPinterest Craters after Revenue Miss
12h ago
PINS
Analysts Praise META Results – Stock is Up 20%
Market NewsAnalysts Praise META Results – Stock is Up 20%
5d ago
META
PINS
Pinterest call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyPinterest call volume above normal and directionally bullish
8d ago
PINS
More PINS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >