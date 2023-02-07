Pinterest Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Pinterest (PINS) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.29, versus the expected $0.27.

The reported revenue of $877.21 million represents growth of 28.14% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 3.61% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.02 per share.

What’s Next for Pinterest, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on PINS stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Pinterest’s average price target of $26.63 implies downside potential of -4.52% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, PINS price is $27.89, indicating a 5-day rise of 4.46%.

About Pinterest

Founded in 2000, California-based Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company operates a pinboard-style photo-sharing website and allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies..

