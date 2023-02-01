Pfizer Inc Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Pfizer Inc (PFE) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.14, versus the expected $1.05.

The reported revenue of $24.29 billion represents growth of 7.30% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 1.90% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.18 per share.

What’s Next for Pfizer Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on PFE stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 11 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Pfizer Inc’s average price target of $52.64 implies upside potential of 19.20% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, PFE price is $44.16, indicating a 5-day drop of -0.20%.

About Pfizer Inc

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures and sells healthcare products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Its key focus areas include oncology, inflammation & immunology, rare disease, vaccines and internal medicine. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY..

