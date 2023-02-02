Peloton Interactive Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Peloton Interactive (PTON) reported an earnings miss for its 2nd quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.98, versus the expected -$0.66.

The reported revenue of $792.7 million represents growth of 28.58% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -30.09% compared to the same period last year.

For the 3rd quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.48 per share.

What’s Next for Peloton Interactive, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on PTON stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 21 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Peloton Interactive’s average price target of $12.84 implies downside potential of -21.52% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, PTON price is $16.36, indicating a 5-day rise of 29.33%.

About Peloton Interactive

Founded in 2012, Peloton Interactive Inc. is a New York-based exercise equipment and media company, which provides interactive fitness products such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, for live and on-demand classes..

