Palantir Technologies Inc. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.04, versus the expected $0.03.

The reported revenue of $508.62 million represents growth of 6.43% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 17.50% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.04 per share.

What’s Next for Palantir Technologies Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on PLTR stock is a Moderate Sell. This consensus is based on 10 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average price target of $7.56 implies downside potential of -0.66% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, PLTR price is $7.61, indicating a 5-day drop of -7.42%.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Colorado, Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that specializes in big data analytics. The company serves public institutions, private enterprises, and non-profit sector..

