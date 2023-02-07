tiprankstipranks
Earning Releases

ON Semiconductor Corporation Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.32, versus the expected $1.26.

The reported revenue of $2.1 billion represents a decrease of -4.06% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 13.95% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.11 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for ON stock.


What’s Next for ON Semiconductor Corporation, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ON stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 15 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s average price target of $89.17 implies upside potential of 10.91% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ON price is $80.40, indicating a 5-day rise of 3.29%.


About ON Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment includes designs and develops CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical and aerospace/defense markets.. The company was founded on August 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ..

Learn more about ON financials here

More News & Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor price target raised to $85 from $75 at Piper Sandler
The FlyON Semiconductor price target raised to $85 from $75 at Piper Sandler
11d ago
ON
ON Semiconductor and VW team on silicon carbide technology for nest-gen EVs
ON
ON Semiconductor price target raised to $83 from $72 at Truist
ON
More ON Latest News >

