Okta, Inc. Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 4/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.22, versus the expected $0.12.

The reported revenue of $518 million represents growth of 1.57% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 24.84% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.17 per share.

What’s Next for Okta, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on OKTA stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 30 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Okta, Inc.’s average price target of $93.03 implies upside potential of 2.34% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, OKTA price is $90.90, indicating a 5-day rise of 3.18%.

About Okta, Inc.

Okta, Inc. provides identity management services to enterprises. Its products include Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Mobility Management, Lifecycle Management, Universal Directory, API access management, API products and integration network services.

