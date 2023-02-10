Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 11/30/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.87, versus the expected -$0.78.

The reported revenue of $6.78 million represents a decrease of -37.14% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -8.29% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.84 per share.

What’s Next for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on NRIX stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 4 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s average price target of $34.25 implies upside potential of 196.79% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, NRIX price is $11.54, indicating a 5-day drop of -7.83%.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. The company’s pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Brutons tyrosine kinase, or BTK, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, or CBL-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Its drug candidate from protein degradation portfolio, NX-2127, is an orally available BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Its drug candidate from E3 ligase inhibitor portfolio, NX-1607, is an orally available CBL-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications..

