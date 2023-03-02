Nio Inc Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Nio Inc (NIO) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -CNH3.07, versus the expected -CNH1.83.

The reported revenue of $2.26 billion represents growth of 18.98% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 45.76% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -CNH2.36 per share.

What’s Next for Nio Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on NIO stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 7 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Nio Inc’s average price target of $17.69 implies upside potential of 100.34% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, NIO price is $8.83, indicating a 5-day drop of -5.05%.

About Nio Inc

Founded in 2014, China-based Nio, Inc. designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles in China, Hong Kong, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany. The company also provides comprehensive value-added services and innovative charging solutions to its users, including Power Home, the home charging solution, Power Swap, the innovative battery swapping service, Power Mobile, the mobile charging service through charging trucks, and Power Express, the 24-hour on-demand pick-up and drop-off charging service..

