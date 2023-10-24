NextEra Energy Inc. Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) reported an earnings beat for its 3rd quarter, ending 9/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.94, versus the expected $0.88.

The reported revenue of $7.17 billion represents growth of 27.30% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -4.83% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.54 per share.

What’s Next for NextEra Energy Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on NEE stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 16 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. NextEra Energy Inc.’s average price target of $74.73 implies upside potential of 35.58% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, NEE price is $55.12, indicating a 5-day rise of 5.21%.

About NextEra Energy Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is an energy company and is one of the largest electric power generators in the United States. Through its Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) business, the company provides clean, reliable and affordable electricity across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources (NEER), which is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from wind and sun. The company was founded in 1984 and based in Juno Beach, Florida.

