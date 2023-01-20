Netflix Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Netflix (NFLX) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.12, versus the expected $0.55.

The reported revenue of $7.85 billion represents a decrease of -0.93% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 1.85% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $2.92 per share.

What’s Next for Netflix, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on NFLX stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 32 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Netflix’s average price target of $342.70 implies upside potential of 8.52% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, NFLX price is $315.78, indicating a 5-day drop of -5.12%.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. is a subscription-based streaming service through which members can view TV shows, documentaries and movies on any internet-connected device. The company also offers its DVD-by-mail service in the United States. Founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997, Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA..

