Moderna Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Moderna (MRNA) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $3.61, versus the expected $4.60.

The reported revenue of $5.08 billion represents growth of 53.41% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -28.82% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.70 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for MRNA stock.

What’s Next for Moderna, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on MRNA stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 15 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Moderna’s average price target of $236.08 implies upside potential of 59.98% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, MRNA price is $147.57, indicating a 5-day drop of -11.42%.

About Moderna

Incorporated in 2010, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company which develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics..

