MFA Financial Inc Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

MFA Financial Inc (MFA) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.02, versus the expected $0.25.

The reported revenue of $90.8 million represents a decrease of -63.50% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -41.03% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.29 per share.

What’s Next for MFA Financial Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on MFA stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 3 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. MFA Financial Inc’s average price target of $12.33 implies upside potential of 12.81% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, MFA price is $10.93, indicating a 5-day drop of -0.64%.

About MFA Financial Inc

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY..

