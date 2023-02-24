tiprankstipranks
Earning Releases

MFA Financial Inc Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

MFA Financial Inc (MFA) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.02, versus the expected $0.25.

The reported revenue of $90.8 million represents a decrease of -63.50% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -41.03% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.29 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for MFA stock.


What’s Next for MFA Financial Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on MFA stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 3 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. MFA Financial Inc’s average price target of $12.33 implies upside potential of 12.81% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, MFA price is $10.93, indicating a 5-day drop of -0.64%.


About MFA Financial Inc

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY..

Learn more about MFA financials here

Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Stock Analysis & IdeasSeeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
2d ago
2d ago
EOG
MFA
MFA Financial upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
MFA
MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.35 per Share
MFA
More MFA Latest News >

