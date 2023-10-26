Meta Platforms, Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) reported an earnings beat for its 3rd quarter, ending 9/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $4.39, versus the expected $3.64.

The reported revenue of $34.15 billion represents growth of 6.71% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 23.21% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $4.89 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for META stock.

What’s Next for Meta Platforms, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on META stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 43 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Meta Platforms, Inc.’s average price target of $378.97 implies upside potential of 26.52% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, META price is $299.53, indicating a 5-day drop of -2.95%.

About Meta Platforms, Inc.

Social networking company Facebook, Inc. develops applications that enable people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other devices. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Its revenue comes primarily from advertising. The company was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park+D9, CA.

