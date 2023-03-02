Melco Resorts & Entertainment Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.51, versus the expected -$0.83.

The reported revenue of $337.09 million represents growth of 39.39% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -29.86% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.25 per share.

What’s Next for Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on MLCO stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 5 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s average price target of $15.86 implies upside potential of 15.43% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, MLCO price is $13.74, indicating a 5-day rise of 14.12%.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. engages in owning, management, and development of casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities. It operates through the Macau and Philippines geographical segments. Its businesses include City of Dreams, Altira Macau, Studio City, Mocha Clubs, Taipa Square Casino, and City of Dreams Manila. The company was founded on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Hong Kong..

