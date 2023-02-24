Medical Properties Trust Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.24, versus the expected $0.27.

The reported revenue of $380.49 million represents growth of 7.99% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -7.05% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.28 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for MPW stock.

What’s Next for Medical Properties Trust, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on MPW stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 8 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Medical Properties Trust’s average price target of $15.88 implies upside potential of 42.55% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, MPW price is $11.14, indicating a 5-day drop of -14.04%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL..

Learn more about MPW financials here