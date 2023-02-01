McDonald’s Corporation Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $2.59, versus the expected $2.46.

The reported revenue of $5.93 billion represents growth of 0.93% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -1.37% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $2.28 per share.

What’s Next for McDonald’s Corporation, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on MCD stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 17 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. McDonald’s Corporation’s average price target of $293.63 implies upside potential of 9.81% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, MCD price is $267.40, indicating a 5-day drop of -2.66%.

About McDonald’s Corporation

Founded in 1955, McDonald’s Corp. is world’s leading fast food chain that operates and franchises over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its popular products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s Fries, McFlurry desserts, and McCafé beverages, among others. The company is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois..

