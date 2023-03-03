Marvell Technology Group Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $0.46, versus the expected $0.46.

The reported revenue of $1.42 billion represents a decrease of -7.73% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 5.62% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.36 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for MRVL stock.

What’s Next for Marvell Technology Group, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on MRVL stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 6 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Marvell Technology Group’s average price target of $68.17 implies upside potential of 47.46% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, MRVL price is $46.23, indicating a 5-day rise of 5.43%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor company. It designs, develops and markets analog, mixed and digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has operations in the United States, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, India, Israel, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam..

Learn more about MRVL financials here