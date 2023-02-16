Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.88, versus the expected $0.84.

The reported revenue of $1.6 billion represents a decrease of -20.17% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -7.45% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.82 per share.

What’s Next for Marathon Oil Corp, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on MRO stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Marathon Oil Corp’s average price target of $35.69 implies upside potential of 36.90% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, MRO price is $26.07, indicating a 5-day drop of -5.71%.

About Marathon Oil Corp

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX..

