Lowe’s Companies Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Lowe’s Companies (LOW) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $2.28, versus the expected $2.21.

The reported revenue of $22.45 billion represents a decrease of -4.40% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 5.18% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $3.60 per share.

What’s Next for Lowe’s Companies, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on LOW stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 18 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Lowe’s Companies’ average price target of $228.56 implies upside potential of 17.63% from current levels.

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, LOW price is $194.31, indicating a 5-day drop of -3.59%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Founded in 1946, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement products in various categories including appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors. The company is headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina..

