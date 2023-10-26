Linde Plc Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Linde Plc (LIN) reported an earnings beat for its 3rd quarter, ending 9/30/2023. Earnings per share came in at $3.63, versus the expected $3.58.

The reported revenue of $8.16 billion represents a decrease of -0.60% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -7.30% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $3.47 per share.

What’s Next for Linde Plc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on LIN stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 16 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Linde Plc’s average price target of $434.75 implies upside potential of 17.40% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, LIN price is $370.32, indicating a 5-day rise of 1.08%.

About Linde Plc

Founded in 2017, UK-based Linde Plc is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde generates revenues through the following segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific), Engineering and Others.

