Li Auto, Inc. Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Li Auto, Inc. (LI) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at CNH0.54, versus the expected CNH0.47.

The reported revenue of $2.48 billion represents growth of 81.94% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 49.31% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of CNH0.28 per share.

What’s Next for Li Auto, Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on LI stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 8 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Li Auto, Inc.’s average price target of $31.85 implies upside potential of 36.70% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, LI price is $23.30, indicating a 5-day drop of -1.65%.

About Li Auto, Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. The company engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling premium smart electric SUVs..

