Howard Hughes Corp Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Earning Releases

Howard Hughes Corp Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.07, versus the expected $0.97.

The reported revenue of $482.01 million represents a decrease of -24.63% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -39.97% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.83 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for HHC stock.


What’s Next for Howard Hughes Corp, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on HHC stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 2 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Howard Hughes Corp’s average price target of $90.00 implies upside potential of 6.65% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, HHC price is $84.39, indicating a 5-day drop of -1.55%.


About Howard Hughes Corp

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX..

Learn more about HHC financials here

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HHC

Fly Insider: Vapotherm, Applovin among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Vapotherm, Applovin among week’s notable insider trades
3M ago
A
ET
This Insider Just Bought Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Worth $109.2M
HHC
Here are Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman’s Favorite Picks
HHC
LOW
More HHC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HHC

Fly Insider: Vapotherm, Applovin among week’s notable insider trades
The FlyFly Insider: Vapotherm, Applovin among week’s notable insider trades
3M ago
A
ET
This Insider Just Bought Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Worth $109.2M
Market NewsThis Insider Just Bought Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Worth $109.2M
3M ago
HHC
Here are Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman’s Favorite Picks
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere are Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman’s Favorite Picks
4M ago
HHC
LOW
More HHC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >