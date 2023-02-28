Howard Hughes Corp Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.07, versus the expected $0.97.

The reported revenue of $482.01 million represents a decrease of -24.63% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -39.97% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.83 per share.

What’s Next for Howard Hughes Corp, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on HHC stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 2 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Howard Hughes Corp’s average price target of $90.00 implies upside potential of 6.65% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, HHC price is $84.39, indicating a 5-day drop of -1.55%.

About Howard Hughes Corp

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses in the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates an approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment involves in the other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX..

