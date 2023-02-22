tiprankstipranks
Earning Releases

Home Depot Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?

Home Depot (HD) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $3.30, versus the expected $3.28.

The reported revenue of $35.83 billion represents a decrease of -7.82% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 0.31% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $3.95 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for HD stock.


What’s Next for Home Depot, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on HD stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 18 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Home Depot’s average price target of $343.41 implies upside potential of 16.21% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, HD price is $295.50, indicating a 5-day drop of -8.01%.


About Home Depot

Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, which sells building materials, home decor, flooring, appliances, lawn and garden products, tools and other merchandise. It also offers installation services as well as tool and equipment rental. The company was founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur M. Blank, Kenneth Gerald Langone and Pat Farrah on June 29, 1978 and is headquartered at Atlanta, GA..

Learn more about HD financials here

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HD

Home Depot Slips after Muted FY23 Outlook
Market NewsHome Depot Slips after Muted FY23 Outlook
20h ago
HD
The Home Depot Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results; Plans to Invest Approximately $1 Billion in Annualized Compensation for Frontline, Hourly Associates; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10 Percent; Provides Fiscal 2023 Guidance
HD
Home Depot Q4 Earnings Today – Will HD Show Growth?
HD
More HD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >