Hashicorp, Inc. Class A Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Hashicorp, Inc. Class A (HCP) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 1/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at -$0.07, versus the expected -$0.23.

The reported revenue of $135.79 million represents growth of 8.33% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 40.68% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.18 per share.

What’s Next for Hashicorp, Inc. Class A, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on HCP stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 9 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Hashicorp, Inc. Class A’s average price target of $37.88 implies upside potential of 27.41% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, HCP price is $29.73, indicating a 5-day drop of -6.07%.

About Hashicorp, Inc. Class A

HashiCorp Inc is engaged in solving the infrastructure challenges of cloud adoption by enabling an operating model that unlocks the full potential of modern public and private clouds. Its cloud operating model provides consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automate the processes involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. Its main commercial products are Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad..

