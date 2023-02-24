Guardant Health Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Guardant Health (GH) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$1.36, versus the expected -$1.39.

The reported revenue of $126.89 million represents growth of 8.08% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 17.37% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$1.35 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for GH stock.

What’s Next for Guardant Health, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on GH stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 11 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Guardant Health’s average price target of $59.40 implies upside potential of 129.70% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, GH price is $25.86, indicating a 5-day drop of -9.10%.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA..

Learn more about GH financials here