Globalfoundries Inc. Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Globalfoundries Inc. (GFS) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.44, versus the expected $1.33.

The reported revenue of $2.1 billion represents growth of 1.30% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 13.75% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.46 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for GFS stock.

What’s Next for Globalfoundries Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on GFS stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 5 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Globalfoundries Inc.’s average price target of $74.38 implies upside potential of 3.69% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, GFS price is $71.73, indicating a 5-day rise of 10.52%.

About Globalfoundries Inc.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is a semiconductor foundry. It manufactures complex ICs that enable electronic devices that are pervasive in every sector of the economy. It derives revenue primarily from fabricating semiconductor wafers using the company’s manufacturing processes for the company’s customers based on their proprietary integrated circuit designs and, from design, mask making, bumping, probing, assembly, and testing services..

Learn more about GFS financials here