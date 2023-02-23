Global-E Online Ltd. Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.18, versus the expected -$0.29.

The reported revenue of $139.87 million represents growth of 32.50% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 69.09% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.32 per share.

What’s Next for Global-E Online Ltd., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on GLBE stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 3 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Global-E Online Ltd.’s average price target of $30.33 implies upside potential of 2.81% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, GLBE price is $29.50, indicating a 5-day rise of 11.95%.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. It offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world. It localizes the shopper experience in an effort to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce..

