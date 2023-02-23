tiprankstipranks
Earning Releases

Global-E Online Ltd. Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.18, versus the expected -$0.29.

The reported revenue of $139.87 million represents growth of 32.50% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 69.09% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.32 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for GLBE stock.


What’s Next for Global-E Online Ltd., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on GLBE stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 3 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Global-E Online Ltd.’s average price target of $30.33 implies upside potential of 2.81% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, GLBE price is $29.50, indicating a 5-day rise of 11.95%.


About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. It offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world. It localizes the shopper experience in an effort to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce..

Learn more about GLBE financials here

More News & Analysis on GLBE

Global-e Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Press ReleasesGlobal-e Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
12h ago
GLBE
Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 on February 22, 2023
GLBE
Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore
APPS
EXFY
More GLBE Latest News >

