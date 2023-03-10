tiprankstipranks
Earning Releases

Gevo Inc Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Gevo Inc (GEVO) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.11, versus the expected -$0.06.

The reported revenue of $545 thousand represents growth of 76.38% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 909.26% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.04 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for GEVO stock.


What’s Next for Gevo Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on GEVO stock is a Hold. This consensus is based on 1 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Gevo Inc’s average price target of $2.25 implies upside potential of 39.75% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.


Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, GEVO price is $1.61, indicating a 5-day drop of -16.15%.


About Gevo Inc

Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology. The Gevo Development and Agri-Energy segment is currently responsible for the operation of its agri energy facility and the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. The company was founded by Matthew W. Peters, Peter Meinhold, and Frances Hamilton Arnold on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO..

Learn more about GEVO financials here

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GEVO

Gevo Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesGevo Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
12h ago
GEVO
Gevo finalizes development agreement with Zero6, says Stifel
The FlyGevo finalizes development agreement with Zero6, says Stifel
11d ago
GEVO
Gevo finalizes hydrogen development services agreement with Zero6
The FlyGevo finalizes hydrogen development services agreement with Zero6
11d ago
CMI
GEVO
More GEVO Latest News >

