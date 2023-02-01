General Motors Company Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

General Motors Company (GM) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $2.12, versus the expected $1.69.

The reported revenue of $43.11 billion represents growth of 2.91% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 28.36% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.58 per share.

What’s Next for General Motors Company, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on GM stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 9 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. General Motors Company’s average price target of $45.88 implies upside potential of 16.68% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, GM price is $39.32, indicating a 5-day rise of 7.79%.

About General Motors Company

General Motors Company is one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturing companies. The firm is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling cars, trucks, and automobile parts. The company is home to popular car brands like Chevrolet, Buick, GM, and Cadillac. It operates under four operating business segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial..

