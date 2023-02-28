Fubotv Inc. Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Fubotv Inc. (FUBO) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.76, versus the expected -$0.71.

The reported revenue of $319.32 million represents growth of 42.04% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 38.20% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of -$0.48 per share.

What’s Next for Fubotv Inc., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on FUBO stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 6 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Fubotv Inc.’s average price target of $3.33 implies upside potential of 66.50% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, FUBO price is $2.00, indicating a 5-day drop of -13.04%.

About Fubotv Inc.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top ranked networks.

