Exxon Mobil Corp. Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported an earnings beat for its 1st quarter, ending 3/31/2023. Earnings per share came in at $2.83, versus the expected $2.60.

The reported revenue of $83.64 billion represents a decrease of -9.01% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -7.34% compared to the same period last year.

For the 2nd quarter, analysts project earnings of $2.43 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock's price.

What’s Next for Exxon Mobil Corp., Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on XOM stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 17 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s average price target of $129.50 implies upside potential of 9.43% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, XOM price is $118.34, indicating a 5-day rise of 2.01%.

About Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

