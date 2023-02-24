EOG Resources Inc Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

EOG Resources Inc (EOG) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $3.30, versus the expected $3.37.

The reported revenue of $6.51 billion represents a decrease of -14.66% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 9.70% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $3.16 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for EOG stock.

What’s Next for EOG Resources Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on EOG stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 14 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. EOG Resources Inc’s average price target of $157.57 implies upside potential of 31.82% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, EOG price is $119.53, indicating a 5-day rise of 0.94%.

About EOG Resources Inc

Incorporated in 1985 and based in Texas, EOG Resources, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, China and Canada..

