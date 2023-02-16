Energy Transfer Equity Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Energy Transfer Equity (ET) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.34, versus the expected $0.39.

The reported revenue of $20.5 billion represents a decrease of -10.63% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 9.88% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.40 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for ET stock.

What’s Next for Energy Transfer Equity, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on ET stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 5 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Energy Transfer Equity’s average price target of $16.60 implies upside potential of 26.33% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, ET price is $13.14, indicating a 5-day rise of 2.34%.

About Energy Transfer Equity

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Its projects include Marcus Hook Industrial Complex, Mariner east Pipelines, Mont Belvieu facility, Lone Star Express Expansion, Bakken Pipeline and Lake Charles LNG. Energy Transfer was founded in September 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX..

