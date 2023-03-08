Dole Plc Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Dole Plc (DOLE) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.09, versus the expected $0.06.

The reported revenue of $2.36 billion represents growth of 3.91% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 4.65% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.29 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for DOLE stock.

What’s Next for Dole Plc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on DOLE stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 1 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Dole Plc’s average price target of $17.00 implies upside potential of 43.70% from current levels.

See our Earnings Calendar for a full list of this week’s earnings releases.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, DOLE price is $11.83, indicating a 5-day drop of -2.07%.

About Dole Plc

Dole PLC through its subsidiaries operates in the North American and European markets for fresh fruits and vegetables. It has four reportable segments. The Fresh Fruit segment sells bananas, pineapples sourced from local growers or its owned and leased farms. The Fresh Vegetable segment sells Value-Added Salads and Fresh Packed Vegetables and salads including iceberg, romaine and leaf lettuces, celery, and meal kits. The Diversified Fresh Produce (EMEA) segment sells a variety of imported and local fresh fruits and vegetables through retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels across the European marketplace. The Diversified Fresh Produce (Americas & ROW) segment includes its U.S., Canadian, Chilean and Indian businesses, all of which market globally and locally sourced fresh produce..

Learn more about DOLE financials here