Diamondback Energy Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Diamondback Energy (FANG) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $5.29, versus the expected $5.21.

The reported revenue of $2.03 billion represents a decrease of -16.70% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 0.40% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $5.29 per share.

What’s Next for Diamondback Energy, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on FANG stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Diamondback Energy’s average price target of $177.77 implies upside potential of 32.46% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, FANG price is $134.21, indicating a 5-day drop of -5.33%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX..

