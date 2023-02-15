Devon Energy Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?

Devon Energy (DVN) reported an earnings miss for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.66, versus the expected $1.75.

The reported revenue of $4.35 billion represents a decrease of -16.05% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 2.38% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.81 per share.

What’s Next for Devon Energy, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on DVN stock is a Moderate Buy. This consensus is based on 13 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Devon Energy’s average price target of $78.46 implies upside potential of 22.71% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings miss can signify negative movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, DVN price is $63.94, indicating a 5-day rise of 6.04%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and EnLink. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK..

