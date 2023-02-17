Datadog Inc Reported Earnings. Did it Beat Estimates?

Datadog Inc (DDOG) reported an earnings beat for its 4th quarter, ending 12/31/2022. Earnings per share came in at $0.26, versus the expected $0.19.

The reported revenue of $469.4 million represents growth of 7.53% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 43.90% compared to the same period last year.

For the 1st quarter, analysts project earnings of $0.24 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for DDOG stock.

What’s Next for Datadog Inc, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on DDOG stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 19 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Datadog Inc’s average price target of $107.44 implies upside potential of 30.28% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, DDOG price is $82.47, indicating a 5-day rise of 2.42%.

About Datadog Inc

Founded in 2010, Datadog, Inc. provides a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams and business users, through an SaaS-based data analytics platform..

